At a glance
Weymouth Beach showing the results of a council decision not to clear the sands of rotting seaweed
The seaweed has been washed up by winds on the southern section of the Dorset beach
Some beachgoers have complained the seaweed strewn on the beach has become "very smelly"
Weymouth Town Council says the seaweed helps 'preserve the integrity of the ecosystem' and is an important food source for sea creatures
