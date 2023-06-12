Visitors flock to seaweed strewn Weymouth Beach

  • Weymouth Beach showing the results of a council decision not to clear the sands of rotting seaweed

  • The seaweed has been washed up by winds on the southern section of the Dorset beach

  • Some beachgoers have complained the seaweed strewn on the beach has become "very smelly"

  • Weymouth Town Council says the seaweed helps 'preserve the integrity of the ecosystem' and is an important food source for sea creatures

