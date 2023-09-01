The pair were originally charged with murder, but the prosecution accepted the lesser charges.

Prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg KC told Huntingdon Crown Court the victim and killer were concerned with rival drug dealing mobile phone lines "over who had the right to deal in Logan's Meadow".

He said Jesse Nwokejiobi, who was 6ft 6in (2m) tall and was wearing a balaclava, arrived at the nature reserve on a scooter, and drew a knife, but was stabbed in an incident that lasted 46 seconds in total.

The killer and the other boy, who were both 16 at the time, spent the night at the home of James Heath, 45, who was described in court as a drug user.

The following day the younger pair got the train to London, where they lived.

Tana Adkin KC, counsel for the 17-year-old convicted of manslaughter, said he had a reading age of 12 and hand been "vulnerable" to criminality.

The other boy was given an 18-month youth rehabilitation order and must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

His barrister Liam Walker KC said he had been a victim of modern slavery and exploited into forced drug dealing.

Heath, of Queens Close in Harston near Cambridge, admitted two counts of assisting an offender and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He was jailed for three years.