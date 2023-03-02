Woman dies after Sheffield crash - police
At a glance
Police say Sharna Brooke Burgin, 23, from Sheffield, died on Monday following the crash on Sunday
The crash involving a Mercedes and a stationary taxi happened on the A57 Sheffield Parkway
Four others were injured
A 23-year-old man has been arrested, as police inquiries continue
A woman has died after a Mercedes crashed into a taxi in Sheffield, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police said 23-year-old Sharna Brooke Burgin, from Sheffield, died from her injuries on Monday.
Miss Burgin was a passenger in the car which hit a stationary hackney carriage on the A57 Sheffield Parkway at 01:24 GMT on Sunday, the force said.
Four others were also injured. A 23-year-old man has been arrested.
The taxi driver, along with two other passengers travelling in the Mercedes, received minor injuries.
Officers said a man in his 20s, who had also been travelling in the Mercedes, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He has since since been discharged.
A 23-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries, police said.
