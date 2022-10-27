Arrest after cyclist dies following crash with car
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car.
South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST.
The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said.
A 33-year-old man from Maesteg, Bridgend county, has been arrested, and police are appealing for witnesses.
The force did not say what crime the man had been arrested on suspicion of committing.