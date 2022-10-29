T﻿hree-times British Rally champion Matt Edwards is an ambassador for the firm Carbon Positive Motorsports, one of the growing number of companies involved in carbon-offset projects.

T﻿he Colwyn Bay driver accepts the perception of the sport is not environmentally friendly.

"﻿It probably isn't if we are being truthful," he said.

But he said he also wanted that to change.

He is an ambassador for Carbon Positive Motorsports, one of the growing number of companies offering to implement projects to offset greenhouse gas emissions.

"﻿It's brought out a lot of initiatives by these companies, competitors, even spectators," he argued.

"﻿Spectators now have the option to offset their carbon footprint on just attending the rally - that doesn't happen for football matches, as far as I know."

B﻿ut is the sport just 'greenwashing' - the art of putting on a public relations spin to make something look more environmentally friendly than it might really be?

N﻿o, insisted Edwards.

"﻿We know what we are doing as a sport is not just greenwashing - there are things happening," he said.

﻿"Everywhere I go with my work, which is teaching people to drive rally cars, they offset every litre of fuel I use.

"﻿So it is an actual thing that is happening - it's not just ideas, things are actually being carried out."