North east Scotland is to be the focus of a historic alignment of three norths used for navigation in Great Britain, according to Ordnance Survey (OS).

Map experts said true, magnetic and grid north met at a single point for the first time in British mapping history at Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset on Wednesday.

After August 2025, the triple alignment will not hit land again until around May 2026 near Newburgh on the east Aberdeenshire coast.

OS said its "last stop" on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh around July 2026.