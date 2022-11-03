N﻿orth east Scotland is to be the focus of a historic alignment of three norths used for navigation in Great Britain, according to Ordnance Survey (OS).

M﻿ap experts said true, magnetic and grid north met at a single point for the first time in British mapping history at Langton Matravers, near Swanage in Dorset on Wednesday.

A﻿fter August 2025, the triple alignment will not hit land again until around May 2026 near Newburgh on the east Aberdeenshire coast.

O﻿S said its "last stop" on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh around July 2026.