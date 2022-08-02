Jersey Water has said it will not be restricting supplies, despite July being the driest on record.

Less than 1mm of rain fell across the month, making it 10 times drier than the previous driest July.

Jersey Water said reservoirs were more than 70% full and the desalination plant that makes fresh water out of seawater would be used first to reduce the need for restrictions.

The firm also said that there were no immediate plans for a hosepipe restriction, but it could be needed in the next few months if the dry weather continued.