Masks no longer compulsory in communal areas
- Published
Secondary school pupils and staff and primary schools staff no longer have to wear masks in communal areas, the States of Guernsey has announced.
It follows the relaxation of measures announced by the Civil Contingencies Authority, external after case numbers sharply declined.
It agreed to remove the mandatory requirement for face coverings from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday.
Nick Hynes, director of education, said the advice was to continue to wear masks in "enclosed communal spaces such as corridors".
He said there was no longer an expectation that parents and carers wear face coverings when attending school grounds for drop-off or collection.
Parents are asked to continue supporting guidance on the use of LFTs, external and isolation, as the current surveillance testing request remains in place.