A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Bradford.

Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on Sunday morning after an incident on Aire Way in Baildon, police said.

Charlie Booth, 27, of Tennis Way in the town has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court later.

Officers were called to the property at 09:45 BST on Sunday following a concern for safety call.

West Yorkshire Police said it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after it received an "earlier report of a linked matter from a member of the public".