Scores of firefighters tackle Manor Park fire
At a glance
Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in Manor Park
The fire happened on the 13th floor of the 15-storey block
It was brought under control after two hours
The cause is being investigated
Around 100 firefighters attended a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Manor Park, east London.
Part of the 13th floor of a 15-storey building on Grantham Road was alight when 15 fire engines attended, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).
The brigade said it received calls at 14:47 BST and around 60 people had left the building before firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire, which was under control by 16.46 BST, is not yet known.