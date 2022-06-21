Scores of firefighters tackle Manor Park fire

Fire at Manor ParkDean John Francis

At a glance

  • Firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze in Manor Park

  • The fire happened on the 13th floor of the 15-storey block

  • It was brought under control after two hours

  • The cause is being investigated

Around 100 firefighters attended a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Manor Park, east London.

Part of the 13th floor of a 15-storey building on Grantham Road was alight when 15 fire engines attended, according to the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Footage captures tower block blaze in Manor Park

The brigade said it received calls at 14:47 BST and around 60 people had left the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire, which was under control by 16.46 BST, is not yet known.

London Fire Brigade