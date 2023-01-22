Man arrested after patient dies in Cork hospital

A man in his 80s has died after gardaí (Irish police) were called to an incident involving two patients at a hospital in Cork on Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 05:30 at Mercy University Hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Gardaí said they are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination, officers added.

Police said the family of the deceased man had been notified.