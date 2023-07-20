A woman is in hospital with multiple serious injuries to her chest and neck after a suspected stabbing, police have said.

Police said the ambulance service was called to a property in the Marhamchurch area of Bude, Cornwall shortly after 01:00 BST on Tuesday.

A 39-year-old man from Weymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman, in her 40s, remains in a stable condition.