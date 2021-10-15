Catalytic converter thieves attack woman on own driveway
At a glance
A woman confronted thieves as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from her car
She was attacked and pushed to the ground
The thieves drove at an off-duty police officer during their escape
Catalytic converters contain precious metals which can be sold
Catalytic converter thieves attacked a woman who interrupted them as they stole parts from her car, police have said.
The victim disturbed the robbers as they tried to strip the pollution-reducing device from the vehicle while it was parked on her driveway in Handsworth Road, Sheffield.
A passing off-duty police officer saw the assault at 13:30 BST on Wednesday and attempted to intervene.
South Yorkshire Police said the thieves then drove their black Ford Mondeo towards the officer, who was forced to jump out of the way.
Catalytic converter thefts have surged this year amid a spike in the value of precious metals.
The parts contain metals such as platinum and rhodium which fetch high prices on the black market.
The woman was not seriously injured but the incident was "deeply upsetting", a police spokesperson said.
Witnesses to the theft, assault or the moment before and after the incident are asked to get in touch with police.