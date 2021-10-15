Catalytic converter thieves attack woman on own driveway

Catalytic converter thieves attacked a woman who interrupted them as they stole parts from her car, police have said.

The victim disturbed the robbers as they tried to strip the pollution-reducing device from the vehicle while it was parked on her driveway in Handsworth Road, Sheffield.

A passing off-duty police officer saw the assault at 13:30 BST on Wednesday and attempted to intervene.

South Yorkshire Police said the thieves then drove their black Ford Mondeo towards the officer, who was forced to jump out of the way.