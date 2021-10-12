City bid from Elgin as part of Queen's celebrations

Elgin is to bid to become a city, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Scotland currently has seven cities - Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.

The last Scottish town to win the status change was Perth in 2012.

Dumfries and Dunfermline have both already confirmed bids this time around, and now Moray Council has agreed to also formally apply.

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, said: “After decades of debate, it’s time Elgin has the recognition it deserves as a city.

"This opportunity to apply for official city status is too good to miss.”

The cost of the bid will be met by the town's Common Good Fund.

The competition is being run by the UK government, which says it encourages entries from places across the country with distinct identities, history, and sense of community.

The number of new cities will be determined by the strength of the individual applications.