A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the B1190 Lincoln Road, at the junction of Main Street, Doddington, at 12:12 BST on Monday.

The 22-year-old biker died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.

The van driver, aged in his 50s, was not seriously hurt.

Police appealed for witnesses to the crash, which involved a black Lexmoto motorcycle and a white Isuzu van.

The road was blocked following the collision and police said they believed it would reopen at about 19:00 BST.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made."