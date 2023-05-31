Greater police visibility could help to rebuild trust with the Ely community after the deaths of two teenagers sparked a riot, a councillor has said.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision in the Cardiff suburb on 22 May.

Their deaths led to rioting, resulting in nine arrests and 15 officers being injured.

Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said trust in public institutions was "not where it needs to be".