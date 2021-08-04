A prison officer who failed to make checks on an inmate who took his own life after just a few hours in prison has been sacked.

Robert Waller, 48, was found hanged in his cell at HMP Leeds on 14 July 2018.

A Prison and Probation Ombudsman report found one member of staff had not conducted mandatory hourly checks on Mr Waller.

The officer also falsified a record to show a check had happened. Following an investigation he was dismissed.

Mr Waller appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 14 July charged with robbery and was remanded into custody at HMP Leeds.

He had a significant history of illicit drug use, anxiety, depression and suicide attempts and had also served previous prison sentences.

On his arrival at the jail at 13:45 BST he was monitored under Prison Service suicide and self-harm prevention procedures (ACCT) as he had said he was certain he would self-harm while in prison.

The Police Custody Officer also noted, in documents designed to alert staff of the risk of self-harm or suicide, Mr Waller had attempted to hang himself, had deliberately jumped in front of cars and had self-harmed by cutting in June.

Ombudsman Sue McAllister said: "Although staff appropriately opened an ACCT immediately on Mr Waller's arrival at Leeds, we are concerned that both prison and healthcare staff assessed his risk on the basis of his presentation, rather than also taking his risk factors into account."

Had these been considered, she said, staff might have concluded that he should be observed more frequently than every hour.