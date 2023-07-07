Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) has issued a warning that members of the public have been masquerading as revenue protection officers.

People have been reported as wearing unofficial, hi-vis vests onboard the Northern Commuter and DART lines in Dublin.

The rail provider confirmed at least four reported incidents on Friday morning.

Passengers have been advised to confirm ID when approached for tickets or when being issued onboard fines.

A spokeswoman for Iarnród Éireann said the operator would never request onboard cash for an invalid ticket.

If passengers cannot produce a valid ticket when requested to do so by an authorised officer, they may be issued with a Fixed Payment Notice - a fine of €100 (£85) plus unpaid fare - which can be paid within a period of 21 days as set out in the Railway Safety Act.