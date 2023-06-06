Former sports minister Tracey Crouch is to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to help raise funds for a breast cancer charity - two years after she ended her last radiotherapy treatment for the disease.

The Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford hopes to raise £100,000 to help Breast Cancer Kent buy lifesaving equipment.

Ms Crouch told BBC Radio Kent she was really excited about climbing Africa's highest mountain in July but said it would be "an enormous challenge".

"One of the things that cancer has done to me is stop putting things off that I want to do," the 47-year-old said.