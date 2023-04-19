Night-time closures of key route set to begin

Crossing on Victoria StreetCCJ Group Limited

The refurbishment of the upper end of Victoria Street will take until 3 May

At a glance

  • Resurfacing work on Victoria Street in Douglas to last until 3 May

  • Diversions to be in place from 18:30 BST during closures

  • Taxi rank to be temporarily relocated

Catherine Nicoll
BBC Isle of Man

Evening closures of a key route through the Isle of Man’s capital are set to begin later to allow for resurfacing works.

Work on Victoria Street, which links Douglas town centre with the promenade, is due to run until 3 May.

The closures are set to begin at 18:30 BST each day.

The Department of Infrastructure said the closures may not need to be in place at every stage.

DOI

A new puffin crossing was completed on the road at the end of March

“Where a closure is in place it will be clearly signposted with diversion routes,” a DOI spokesman said.

A taxi rank in the street would be temporarily moved to the bottom of the street, and the loading bay below the Duke Street junction would be available whilst works at the top of the street were underway, he added.

It marks the latest stage of the refurbishment of the road in the area after work to install a new Puffin pedestrian crossing was completed at the end of March.

The resurfacing of the carriageway in the lower part of the street, between the Fort Street junction and Loch Promenade, was carried out earlier in April.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

More on this story