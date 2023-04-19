Night-time closures of key route set to begin
At a glance
Resurfacing work on Victoria Street in Douglas to last until 3 May
Diversions to be in place from 18:30 BST during closures
Taxi rank to be temporarily relocated
Evening closures of a key route through the Isle of Man’s capital are set to begin later to allow for resurfacing works.
Work on Victoria Street, which links Douglas town centre with the promenade, is due to run until 3 May.
The closures are set to begin at 18:30 BST each day.
The Department of Infrastructure said the closures may not need to be in place at every stage.
“Where a closure is in place it will be clearly signposted with diversion routes,” a DOI spokesman said.
A taxi rank in the street would be temporarily moved to the bottom of the street, and the loading bay below the Duke Street junction would be available whilst works at the top of the street were underway, he added.
It marks the latest stage of the refurbishment of the road in the area after work to install a new Puffin pedestrian crossing was completed at the end of March.
The resurfacing of the carriageway in the lower part of the street, between the Fort Street junction and Loch Promenade, was carried out earlier in April.
