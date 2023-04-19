Refugees and residents have gathered to share a meal in one of a city's most recognisable buildings.

People from Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea took part in the event at Liverpool's St George's Hall on Tuesday.

They were joined by the city's deputy mayor and other locals to share the iftar, the meal which breaks the fast after sunset in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Islamic Relief UK director Tufail Hussain said it was a chance to celebrate the city's "spirit of unity and togetherness".