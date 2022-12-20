Striking nurses hold vigil for mum and two children
A group of nurses broke away from the picket line to hold a one-minute silence in memory of a colleague who died along with her two children.
Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were found with serious injuries at an address in Petherton Court, Kettering, Northamptonshire, on Thursday.
Saju Chelavalel, 52, of Petherton Court, has already appeared in court charged with their murder.
Nurses from Kettering General Hospital lit a candle while taking part in the nationwide walkout on Tuesday.
"This is heart-breaking for everyone let alone someone that you know," said practice development nurse Suzy Edgar, who organised the vigil.
"We just wanted to recognise what her family are going through at this minute and just to actually show our respect for Anju."
Ms Edgar said she was one of the first people Ms Asok met in the UK after she arrived in November 2021 as part of an international recruitment cohort.
She described Ms Asok, who worked mainly in the hospital's orthopaedic wards, as quiet and reserved, but also friendly, "very approachable" and excited to meet other people.
"It was a difficult decision to go ahead [with the strike action] with everything that's happened," added Ms Edgar, speaking to BBC Radio Northampton.
The nurses wore black armbands at the vigil.
A JustGiving page, which contains a message attributed to the Union of UK Malayalee Associations and the Kettering Malayalee Association, has raised more than £29,000 to cover the cost of repatriating the family's bodies to India.
