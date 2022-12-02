Open-air urinals alongside the Severn in Shrewsbury have been proposed as a way to prevent deaths and injuries from falling in the river.

It is one of several safety recommendations made in a report ordered by Shropshire Council.

It follows the death of 41 people in the county's waters since 2004, including 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood and Toby Jones, 31.

Better lighting, extra barriers and the installation of CCTV are also among the suggestions.