Fresh appeal for hosts for Ukrainian refugees
- Published
A fresh appeal has been made for people in Herefordshire to host Ukrainian refugees.
So far, 716 Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn nation have been accommodated in the county through the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme which offers guests a UK visa and housing with local residents.
While about 100 have now left Herefordshire, scheme organisers say hosts are needed for a fresh wave of arrivals as bombing in Ukraine continues.
Across the wider West Midlands, 7,220 Ukrainians have been sponsored and sheltered, with Herefordshire, combined with neighbouring Malvern Hills, taking in the most refugees per person than any other part of the region.
"My parents grew up with German Jewish refugees... When the war [in Ukraine] broke out, I applied [to help]," said Jill Hanna, a host in Leominster.
"I thought that this was something I could do. There have been lots of high points."
"If you've got a spare bedroom, and maybe a spare bathroom helps too, it's really worthwhile."
After first hosting a family of three last July, Ms Hanna is now on her third sponsorship, with 21-year-old student Katya Manokhina.
"I've had an amazing time with Jill," Ms Manokhina said. "I now feel like England is my second home."
This Sunday, she will return to Ukraine's capital Kyiv to start an engineering degree.
"I want to help with the reconstruction of my own country," she said.
"I've spent the last year being in a safe place. I want to help my people."
Sunday will also be the first time in nine months that Ms Manokhina has seen her mother.
But as she returns, help continues to be needed.
"We desperately do need more hosts," said Lesley Grady, a coordinator for the Diocese of Hereford, which has been involved in supporting hosts and matching them with Ukrainian guests.
"The bombing has intensified in Ukraine, covering more of the west. So now, where people have escaped, they no longer feel safe there and need another safe haven."