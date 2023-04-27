Proposals to reduce traffic around high school
At a glance
More one-way systems, zebra crossings and 20mph zones could be introduced
The measures would slow down and reduce traffic around Ballakermeen High School
Concerns were previously raised about road safety in the area
A consultation about the proposals is available online until 12 June
More one-way systems, zebra crossings and 20mph zones could be rolled out in a large part of the Manx capital close to a school.
The Department of Infrastructure is consulting over a scheme to slow down and reduce non-essential traffic in an area of Douglas Central.
Concerns over traffic in the area of Ballakermeen High School have previously been raised.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said the "living streets" project would make it safer for walking and cycling.
The proposed measures would have benefits including improved air quality and pedestrian access, as well as promoting alternative travel options, he said.
Drop-in sessions
The plans cover the area bordered by Peel Road, Quarterbridge, Bray Hill, Woodbourne Road and Ballakermeen Road.
Hawarden Avenue and the streets around Ballakermeen would be the focus of some of the proposed measures to make the areas safer for school children.
The Department of Infrastructure said the zone had been chosen following two petitions calling for lower speed limits and increased restrictions in the area in the past.
Mr Thomas said: “This is a busy place with a secondary school, shops and businesses, as well as people living in and commuting through the area.
“This engagement will build on the information supplied in the original petitions, and ensure the scheme aligns with the needs of the local community.”
Drop-in sessions for people to find out more are set to be held at All Saints Church Hall on 9 May between 18:00 and 20:00 BST, 10 May between 11:00 and 13:00, and from 14:00 to 16:00 on 11 May.
