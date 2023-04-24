Burglary victims barricaded in bedroom during raid
People in a house in West Sussex were forced to barricade themselves in a bedroom during a burglary.
The occupants of the house in Lansdowne Road in Worthing told Sussex Police they were threatened during the attack at about 00:35 BST on 18 April.
Sussex Police said officers were looking for a number of men with south London accents.
The group left the property with items including an iPad and a laptop.
