Drug dealer jailed after international investigation
At a glance
A drug dealer is jailed for more than two years for possessing a range of drugs
Steven Munsey from Redcar pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court
The investigation was led by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit
It also involved Cleveland Police, the National Crime Agency and Border Force
A drug dealer has been jailed after an international investigation involving specialist police crime units.
Steven Munsey, 32, from Redcar, pleaded guilty to importation and drugs offences.
He was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to two years and four months in prison.
The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) said it had been "a huge win for partnership working".
NEROCU officer, Sgt Neil Lovat, said: “From the moment these drugs tried to enter our country we were aware and tracking them.
“We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle the criminal groups who try to profit from the sale and supply of illegal drugs."
NEROCU worked with the National Crime Agency, Cleveland Police and the UK's customs body Border Force to track Munsey's illicit cash and drugs.
The investigation was launched when two packages from the United States containing various cannabis products hidden in clothing and cosmetics were intercepted in 2020.
Further packages to Munsey's home address and other properties linked to him were seized.
Searches recovered more than £6,000 in cash, mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cannabis products.
Evidence unearthed by NEROCU's cyber and dark web teams showed Munsey had been using the pseudonym "Ghostbudders" to import and sell illegal drugs, using cryptocurrency to try and hide the profit.
He was convicted in March of possessing drugs including codeine, MDMA, psilocybin and cannabis, and possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
He also pleaded guilty to illegally importing prohibited goods.
On Thursday he was sentenced at Teesside Crown Court to two years and four months in prison.
