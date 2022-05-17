Health board meeting cancelled after delegates unable to travel

A meeting of health officials from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly was called off after the islands' representatives could not travel to the mainland because of bad weather.

The Joint Health and Wellbeing Board for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly was due to meet in Truro on Tuesday.

It was cancelled at the last minute as it was said to be “inquorate”, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

No date has been set yet for the rescheduled meeting, but Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor said it would "be rearranged as soon as possible".

She added the council was going to ask the government to change rules so that meetings which were required to be "face-to-face" did not have to be attended in person and could be held virtually.

The board is made up of representatives from Cornwall Council, the Isles of Scilly Council, the NHS, police and social services.