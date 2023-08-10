Rare £50 note found in charity shop by schoolboy
- Published
A150-year-old bank note found by a schoolboy volunteering at a charity shop has sold for four times its face value.
Jack, 17, was sorting through some old notes and coins while on a work placement at a Break charity shop.
The Norfolk schoolboy said the £50 note "wasn’t in great shape" but "stood out because of its size".
After taking the note to specialists to find out its value, he sold it to a collector making £200 for the charity.
Jack, who is a student at Gresham’s in Holt, said he had an interest in antique money.
When he saw the note he told BBC Radio Norfolk he, "instantly felt it was worth something".
The note, that was dated 1876, was with a bag of coins that had been donated to the charity shop.
The year 12 student said: "To most people I'm sure it would look like a bit of Monopoly money, nothing of any interest."
Jack, who was volunteering at the shop as part of a school field day, said he thinks the charity shop will want him to return.