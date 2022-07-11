A man has been arrested after a teenage boy suffered head and torso wounds in a stabbing in north Devon, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the 14-year-old was assaulted near Lethaby Road in Barnstaple at about 17:40 BST on Saturday, sustaining a wound to his stomach and a laceration to his head.

He was taken to North Devon District Hospital for an assessment of the injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they arrested a local man in his 20s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, who was later released on police bail until August.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or had information about it, has been asked to contact police.