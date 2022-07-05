By BBC London political editor Tim Donovan

Millennium Mills has been empty for more than 40 years. There have been lots of aspirations, but nobody yet has matched a vision with a plan and finances to make regeneration happen.

Instead it’s been a pretty decent cinematic backdrop - appearing in films like Spiderman and Paddington 2 - and the hit tv series Ashes to Ashes.

A visit by London’s mayor Sadiq Khan indicates there is now a meaningful plan to start work on transforming an area which will be called Silvertown Quays.

Key this time is that as well as the mayor and Newham Council being on board, there’s more than £200m coming from the government to build a new bridge across the dock to link the area up with the Elizabeth Line station at Custom House.

Optimists suggest it could eventually be the centrepiece of a Royal Docks redevelopment to rival Canary Wharf upstream.

All that is confirmed so far is the first phase which will turn the derelict structure - also know locally as the Spillers building - into a workspace, with shops and restaurants and room for the creative arts pledged.

Around it will be built 1,500 homes of which half will be "affordable" - six in 10 of those homes for rent at "London affordable rent" - what the mayor says is close to former council rent levels.

What’s made this more palatable for the developers Lendlease is that the mayor uses the housing money provided by government to subsidise affordability.

Both his predecessors Ken Livingstone and Boris Johnson launched visions for the Royal docks. Progress is slow.

The hope is Silvertown Quays will be built out within a decade - with more than 6,000 homes.

What local people seem to want as well as affordability is a genuinely mixed development that might recreate a sense of community which was lost when the docks closed.

Let’s see how it all goes.