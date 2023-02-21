City awarded £1.9m for drug and alcohol treatment
A city has been awarded more than £1.9m from the government for drug and alcohol treatment services over the next two years.
Peterborough City Council was previously allocated about £600,000 for the same services in 2022-23.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the money was for areas with the highest rate of drug-related deaths and crime.
Councillor John Howard said the funding was "very welcome".
Peterborough City Council will receive £738,865 for 2023-24 with an "indicative allocation" of £1,175,190 the following year - £1,914,055 in total - as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Mr Howard, cabinet member for adult social care for the Conservative-led authority, said it would "enable to us further build on our ongoing work to tackle alcohol and drug dependency, which we know ruins people's lives".
"We never rest on our laurels and will continue with our vital work to help those in need of support," he added.
The council had used the funding to recruit 10 front-line recovery workers including one specialising in hospital discharge and three managers, as well as providing additional training for other staff.
It has also funded:
the distribution of naloxone kits to treat overdoses by opiate users
Buvidal, which can be used to treat opioid dependency
rehab placements
detox beds
food
energy vouchers
warm clothing
additional office and clinic space
recovery activities
transport
