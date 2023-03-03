Evangelos Achilleos, from the centre, said the cub was probably less than two weeks old as she had not opened her eyes.

"We don't know why the cub was found on her own.

"It could have been a number of reasons, but we are doing our best to give her a fighting chance."

He said they were working with other rehabilitation centres to try and find another orphan cub so they could be reared together.

"She is being fed with formula round the clock and we hope that she is strong enough to pull through, " he added.

According to the RSPCA, badger cubs are typically born from the beginning of February to late April and stay below ground not emerging from their sett until they are eight to 10 weeks old.

