Durham otter rehomed as debris removed from weir
- Published
A new home has been built in the River Wear for a resident otter that had been using debris as its holt.
Permission had to be granted by Natural England to remove fallen trees and shrubs from Framwellgate weir in Durham because of the water-dwelling mammal.
Storms had led to a build up of branches and litter which was affecting the weir's control of water flow.
A specialist team has been brought in to carry out the work.
Durham County Council said although recent rainfall and increased water levels had made the conditions "more challenging" work was continuing to clear the weir.
It added "regular inspections" will be carried out to minimise debris collecting in the weir and that regular litter picks will be carried out along the riverbanks.
Councillor John Shuttleworth, cabinet member for highways, rural communities and community safety, said: “We understand that these fallen trees and shrubs have impacted on the river’s appearance, and we can reassure residents and visitors that we will continue to undertake regular inspections to manage this."
A stretch of footpath has been refurbished and the carriageway resurfaced at Claypath.
A specialist contractor has also carried out work at Durham Market Place, Magdalene Steps and Old Elvet Bridge to clean the city’s public spaces.
Footpath repair works have also been carried out in the Market Place.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk, external.