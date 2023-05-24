Investigators confirm they will not look into the sinking of a boat off south Devon.

HM Coastguard launched an "extensive" search and rescue operation off Torquay on Friday after a small vessel with two people on board sank.

One man was rescued by a lifeboat from Torbay after he was spotted floating with a lifejacket on, but a second man has not been found.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said due to the circumstances and the fact the boat was not operated as a commercial vessel, it had decided not to investigate the incident.