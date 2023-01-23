Jersey's government has switched more than 37% of its vehicles to run on vegetable oil-based fuel to reduce its carbon emissions, it has said.

A total of 252 government cars have been running on second generation road diesel (SGRD), with the move beginning in May 2022.

It said the switch, alongside the use of electric vehicles, had removed 500 tonnes of CO2 emissions between May and November 2022.

Minister for Energy and Climate Change Hilary Jeune said its Carbon Neutral Roadmap would see petrol and diesel vehicles "phased out" in the island.

Deputy Jeune said: "Reducing our carbon emissions as an island is of grave importance and I'm pleased to see the progress being made in this area with our government fleet.

"Making the switch towards more environmentally-friendly fuels puts us in a good position for the changes that lie ahead."

Government Head of Engineering and Development Hugo Willson said it showed the government was "leading by example".