Argos to close all stores in Republic of Ireland in June

Argos is to close all its stores in the Republic of Ireland at the end of June this year.

Argos, which is owned by Sainsburys, has 34 outlets in the Republic of Ireland.

The trade union Mandate said it had been informed that the retailer was "shutting down its complete operation in Ireland."

The company said the investment needed to modernise its operations in the Republic of Ireland was not viable.

The most recent accounts for the Irish operation showed a pre-tax loss of €13m (£11.4m) in 2022.

In a statement the company said that it recognised the news would be "unsettling" for colleagues "some of whom have served Argos customers in Ireland for many years".

Argos said it was committed to doing everything it could to support them and was talking to 580 colleagues in stores about their options.

Argos is a retailer of general merchandise products, including toys, technology and consumer electronics.

The statement from the company said the decision to leave the Republic of Ireland had followed "careful consideration and a thorough review of its business and operations" in the country.