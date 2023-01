A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Dublin on Friday.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported the victim, aged in her 40s, is believed to have been stabbed at an apartment at Royal Canal Park.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the scene is being preserved for examination.

The man, aged in his 50s, is being detained at Finglas Garda Station.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Saturday.