Chief constable confirmed to remain in role
The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police will continue in the role, it has been confirmed.
Nick Adderley joined Northamptonshire Police in 2018 and was due to step down in 2023 before he was offered a new contract.
A meeting of the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel confirmed he will stay in the role for another two and half years.
Mr Adderley said it would allow him to "continue with my ambition of making Northamptonshire one of the safest counties in the country".
Due to pension arrangements for police officers he will leave briefly between 27 February and 2 April.
A temporary chief constable will be appointed for that period, Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said.
Once Mr Adderley returns to the role his contract could be extend by mutual agreement, Mr Mold said.
