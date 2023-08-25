Vicky McClure joins police on operations
At a glance
Actress Vicky McClure visited police teams in Birmingham this week, joining in road operations
Best known for her role in police drama Line of Duty, she is also a vocal campaigner on dementia issues
West Midlands Police has set out its bid to be accredited for its work with people living with dementia
- Published
Line of Duty star and dementia campaigner Vicky McClure has been spending time with police in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said it was looking to become only the second dementia-accredited force in the country.
It said it was "delighted" to welcome Ms McClure to the team.
Ms McClure joined officers as they took part in road operations in Great Barr and visited patients at Birmingham Children's Hospital.
She also spoke to teams at the force about increasing awareness of dementia.
The actress, who presented a BBC documentary called Our Dementia Choir in 2019, lost her grandmother to the condition four years earlier.
West Midlands Police said its bid to be recognised for its work with people with dementia followed its support for the Herbert Protocol.
Named after George Herbert, who lived with dementia and died after going missing, the protocol aims to help police find those with Alzheimer's or dementia if they disappear.
It encourages family, friends and carers to fill in forms with the person, helping to identify places they have had a strong connection with over the years.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external