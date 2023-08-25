Vicky McClure joins police on operations

Vicky McClure talking to police officersWest Midlands Police

Vicky McClure spoke to teams at West Midlands Police about increasing dementia awareness

At a glance

  • Actress Vicky McClure visited police teams in Birmingham this week, joining in road operations

  • Best known for her role in police drama Line of Duty, she is also a vocal campaigner on dementia issues

  • West Midlands Police has set out its bid to be accredited for its work with people living with dementia

Alice Cullinane
BBC West Midlands

Line of Duty star and dementia campaigner Vicky McClure has been spending time with police in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said it was looking to become only the second dementia-accredited force in the country.

It said it was "delighted" to welcome Ms McClure to the team.

Ms McClure joined officers as they took part in road operations in Great Barr and visited patients at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Police

Vicky McClure also visited the West Midlands Police museum

She also spoke to teams at the force about increasing awareness of dementia.

The actress, who presented a BBC documentary called Our Dementia Choir in 2019, lost her grandmother to the condition four years earlier.

West Midlands Police said its bid to be recognised for its work with people with dementia followed its support for the Herbert Protocol.

Named after George Herbert, who lived with dementia and died after going missing, the protocol aims to help police find those with Alzheimer's or dementia if they disappear.

It encourages family, friends and carers to fill in forms with the person, helping to identify places they have had a strong connection with over the years.

