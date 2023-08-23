Seven dogs rescued from a testing laboratory in mainland Europe are to be rehomed in Kent.

The beagles have been taken to The Retreat Animal Rescue Sanctuary in Ashford, where pre-arranged foster carers will collect them.

All of the dogs have dermatitis and suffer from bad dental hygiene, while three have had surgery for ruptured cruciate ligaments, Beagle Freedom Project UK said.

"These beagles, innocently born on death row, enduring unimaginable repetitive suffering, are now on a path to recovery, rehabilitation, and ultimately, loving forever homes,” rescue associate Samantha Kester said.