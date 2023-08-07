Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hove, East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man with serious injuries in First Avenue at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, Sussex Police said.

Three men from Brighton, aged 28, 38 and 48, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been released on police bail.