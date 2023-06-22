The proposed redesign would feature a “bi-directional” cycle lane, which would keep two lanes of vehicle traffic in both directions on the A259.

It would also keep the cycle lane going straight along Kingsway rather than looping behind the King Alfred Leisure Centre.

Mr Muten, who chairs the committee, said: “I want to reassure those people who are fearful that we’re going to scrap this cycle lane by this move that is not our intention.

“We want a win-win-win for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers to use that space in the best possible way. Why accept less when you can deliver better?”

Green councillor Steve Davis raised concerns over the lack of public input before the meeting and increased costs of a “bi-directional” cycle lane, which was previously considered too expensive.

Mr Davis said: “This has severe financial ramifications for the city. We do not have the money to fund this.”

The report will go to a meeting of the full council for debate next month.