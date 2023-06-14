Repairs at Guernsey's Petit Port steps commence

Rock stabilisation work to allow the reopening of Guernsey's Petit Port steps has started.

Project bosses said the work - expected to last eight weeks - would involve the removal of some rocks caught by existing fencing.

It would also see the installation of a secondary fence on the rock-catch area to prevent further rockfalls reaching the pathway, they added.

Once those works had have been completed. and access by the steps was deemed safe, the steps would be reopened, they said.