A robber who attacked a 15-year-old boy before stealing his £500 bracelet has been sent to a young offenders institution.

Police said Curtis Hodgkinson pushed the boy to the ground and punched him in the face three times in Warren Avenue, Stapleford, on 10 June.

He then fled the scene with the boy's 18-carat gold bracelet, which was a recent birthday present from his mother.

Hodgkinson, 20, was sentenced to three years and nine months of detention when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.