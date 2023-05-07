Two men left with life-changing injuries
Arrests have been made after two men were left with life-changing head injuries in separate incidents in Essex.
Police said they were investigating an assault in Broomfield, near Chelmsford, at 21:00 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after officers were called to Hornbeam Gardens.
The force was called to Greenstead Social Club in, Colchester, after a man in his 20s was found unconscious in a car park at about 22:05 on Friday.
A 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the Broomfield incident.
Det Sgt Jack Mabbett said: "I appreciate that this will have caused concern amongst the local residents, but we responded quickly.
"There is no wider concern to the public [in Broomfield] and we will continue to investigate the circumstances of the assault."
A man, 26, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident in Colchester.
Both men remained in police custody.
Witnesses have been asked to contact the force.
