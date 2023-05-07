Arrests have been made after two men were left with life-changing head injuries in separate incidents in Essex.

Police said they were investigating an assault in Broomfield, near Chelmsford, at 21:00 BST on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after officers were called to Hornbeam Gardens.

The force was called to Greenstead Social Club in, Colchester, after a man in his 20s was found unconscious in a car park at about 22:05 on Friday.