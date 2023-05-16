More than £12m of funding has been allocated for Surrey residents to make their homes more energy efficient.

Lower income residents living in properties not heated by gas could receive grants of up to £38,000 to spend on measures including improving insulation, installing solar panels or air source heat pumps.

Many households were facing a "challenging time" and struggling during the cost of living crisis, said Marisa Heath, Surrey county council cabinet member for environment.

"It’s so important we reach out and help those who need us the most," she added.