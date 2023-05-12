Residents in one Welsh county have been urged to check their council tax bills after the council was found to have almost £700,000 in its coffers from overpayments.

Powys Council held the extra money as of 10 May, a Freedom of Information request found.

There is no legal requirement for councils to notify individuals when they overpay.

But the Welsh Local Government Association said unclaimed overpayments stayed with the councils unless they are refunded.