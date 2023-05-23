Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in west London.

The victim, who has been named by police as Sean O'Neill, 30, was found with multiple stab wounds in Reynolds Road, Hayes, on the evening of 19 May.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The Met says it believes the attack is linked to disorder the previous afternoon, involving two groups of men in and around the Yeading Lane and Willow Tree Lane area of the town.

In a statement, Mr O'Neill's family said it was "completely heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful son and brother".