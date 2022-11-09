Extra patrols over vandalism at showpiece play park
At a glance
Additional patrols are to be carried out at a Borders play park following a spate of vandalism
Scottish Borders Council invested £300,000 in the Victoria Park site in Peebles
Equipment has been damaged and graffiti repeatedly sprayed across the park
Anyone with information about the incidents has been asked to contact the police
Extra patrols are being planned at a showpiece play park in the Borders after repeated vandal attacks.
The site at Victoria Park in Peebles opened last year following a £300,000 investment by the local authority.
However, it has seen a spate of incidents over a number of months including graffiti being sprayed, equipment broken and persistent littering.
The Scottish Borders Community Action Teams will now carry out additional visits to try to address the issue.
Julie Pirone, executive member for community and culture with Scottish Borders Council, said the facility was "well loved by the children and families who use it".
"It's extremely disappointing and sad to be made aware of ongoing vandalism at the play park by a small minority of people," she said.
"Equipment has been deliberately broken and offensive graffiti sprayed on multiple occasions and it needs to stop.
"By vandalising our play equipment, it means it can't be used by others for the purpose it was intended for and it is effectively vandalising our own area."
She said the park had been designed to provide a "safe and welcoming facility" for all young people in the community to enjoy and the vandalism was "completely unacceptable".
"It costs money to replace equipment and that cash could be spent elsewhere," she said.
"We are seeking information in relation to this vandalism and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.
"Please report anything you see to police."