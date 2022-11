Extra patrols are being planned at a showpiece play park in the Borders after repeated vandal attacks.

The site at Victoria Park in Peebles opened last year following a £300,000 investment by the local authority.

However, it has seen a spate of incidents over a number of months including graffiti being sprayed, equipment broken and persistent littering.

The Scottish Borders Community Action Teams will now carry out additional visits to try to address the issue.

Julie Pirone, executive member for community and culture with Scottish Borders Council, said the facility was "well loved by the children and families who use it".